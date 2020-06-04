KLX Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 448.00% over the past year to ($0.87), which beat the estimate of ($1.27).

Revenue of $83,000,000 decreased by 43.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,500,000.

Guidance

KLX Energy Services Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yjx55sj8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.66

52-week low: $0.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.46%

Company Overview

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers technical services and related tools and equipment that provide solutions for customers throughout the life cycle of the well. It serves the companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities & equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products.