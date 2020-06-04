Recap: LexinFintech Q1 Earnings

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) rose 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 190.20% year over year to ($0.46), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $353,073,000 rose by 20.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $291,770,000.

Looking Ahead

LexinFintech Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d6b54wbp

Price Action

52-week high: $16.93

Company's 52-week low was at $6.98

Price action over last quarter: down 17.62%

Company Overview

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd is an online consumer finance platform. The group is engaged primarily in online direct sales services and online consumer finance services for its customers in China. It offers online direct sales with installment payment terms and offers installment purchase loans and personal installment loans mainly through its retail and online consumer finance platform www.fenqile.com, and its mobile application to young adults between the age of 18 and 36 in the People's Republic of China. The company also finances the loans with proceeds from partnering peer-to-peer lending platforms, commercial banks, and other financial institutions. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.