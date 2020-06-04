Recap: Qutoutiao Q1 Earnings

Shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.03% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $199,400,000 higher by 19.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $197,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Qutoutiao hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 04, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g5a7ws78

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.55

Company's 52-week low was at $2.20

Price action over last quarter: down 19.95%

Company Overview

Qutoutiao Inc is a mobile content platform company in China. Its flagship mobile application is Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users. It has also launched mobile literature application, Midu Novels, which offers users free literature supported by advertising. The mobile literature application, Midu Novels, primarily sources content from traditional PC-based online literature platforms which provide license to publish their literature content on Midu Novels for a fee and offers approximately 40,000 pieces of literature on Midu Novels. The company generates revenue primarily by providing advertising and marketing services.