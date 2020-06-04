Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 4:47am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • Ciena Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $880.32 million.
  • G-III Apparel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $466.87 million.
  • Navistar International Inc. (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
  • Toro Inc. (NYSE: TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Cantel Medical Inc. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $242.63 million.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $94.00 million.
  • Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $84.73 million.
  • Kirkland's Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $540.81 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.
  • Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.08 million.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $197.54 million.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $291.77 million.
  • SecureWorks Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $134.85 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $480.6 million.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $187.65 million.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $659.59 million.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $570.06 million.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $165.35 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $222.76 million.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $280.93 million.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $45.65 million.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.99 million.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $201.73 million.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $84.27 million.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.45 million.

