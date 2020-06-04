6 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 0.1% to $114.69 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares rose 0.3% to $310.30 in after-hours trading.
- Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Zuora said it now expects Q1 revenue of $72.5 million to $75 million in the quarter and non-GAAP net loss to be between 7 cents and 8 cents per share. Zuora shares jumped 21.2% to $15.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) to post a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.12 million after the closing bell. Slack shares gained 1.9% to $40.66 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $881.53 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares slipped 1.8% to $55.30 in after-hours trading.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Aileron Therapeutics shares dropped 7.6% to $1.21 in the after-hours trading session.
