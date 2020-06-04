Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 4:13am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 0.1% to $114.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares rose 0.3% to $310.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Zuora said it now expects Q1 revenue of $72.5 million to $75 million in the quarter and non-GAAP net loss to be between 7 cents and 8 cents per share. Zuora shares jumped 21.2% to $15.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Wall Street expects Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) to post a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.12 million after the closing bell. Slack shares gained 1.9% to $40.66 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $881.53 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares slipped 1.8% to $55.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Aileron Therapeutics shares dropped 7.6% to $1.21 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + ALRN)

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche's Combo Therapy In Liver Cancer, Allena Rips Higher, Pfizer To Invest Up To $500M In Biotechs
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The First Week of June Is All About the May's Jobs Report
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Manufacturing Checkup: Fresh Data To Start Week As Market Deals With U.S. Unrest, China Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com