6 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 0.1% to $114.69 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares rose 0.3% to $310.30 in after-hours trading.

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Zuora said it now expects Q1 revenue of $72.5 million to $75 million in the quarter and non-GAAP net loss to be between 7 cents and 8 cents per share. Zuora shares jumped 21.2% to $15.26 in the after-hours trading session.

