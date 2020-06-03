Market Overview

Recap: Elastic Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) fell 5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $123,623,000 higher by 53.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $116,950,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/estc/mediaframe/37574/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high was at $104.10

52-week low: $39.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.11%

Company Overview

Elastic NV is a search company. It created the Elastic Stack, a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less. The company also offers software solutions built on the Elastic Stack that address a wide variety of use cases including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, business analytics, and security analytics.

 

