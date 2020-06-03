Recap: Smartsheet Q1 Earnings

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) fell 19% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.33% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $85,487,000 up by 52.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,290,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.smartsheet.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160707&sessionid=1&key=D4BF1422AC55C00CAD491B3C9639473C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $59.56

52-week low: $30.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.42%

Company Overview

Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscription. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.