Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Smartsheet Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 5:02pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) fell 19% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.33% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $85,487,000 up by 52.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,290,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.smartsheet.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160707&sessionid=1&key=D4BF1422AC55C00CAD491B3C9639473C&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $59.56

52-week low: $30.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.42%

Company Overview

Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscription. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (SMAR)

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com