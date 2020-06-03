Recap: Vera Bradley Q1 Earnings
Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 342.86% year over year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $69,284,000 declined by 23.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,960,000.
Guidance
Vera Bradley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Vera Bradley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 03, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n5dthjj
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $12.75
52-week low: $3.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.89%
Company Description
Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.