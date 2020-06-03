Recap: Vera Bradley Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 342.86% year over year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $69,284,000 declined by 23.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,960,000.

Guidance

Vera Bradley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vera Bradley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n5dthjj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.75

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.89%

Company Description

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.