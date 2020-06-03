Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vera Bradley Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 342.86% year over year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $69,284,000 declined by 23.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,960,000.

Guidance

Vera Bradley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vera Bradley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n5dthjj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.75

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.89%

Company Description

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com