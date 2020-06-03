Recap: American Eagle Outfitters Q1 Earnings

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) fell 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 450.00% year over year to ($0.84), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $551,692,000 decreased by 37.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $656,750,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Eagle Outfitters hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ae.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2FEvents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156642&sessionid=1&key=36AA23B1EC88ACDF58D1795B2D55F1B4®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $19.90

52-week low: $6.54

Price action over last quarter: down 13.24%

Company Description

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is an apparel and accessory retailer with company stores throughout North America, China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. The company leases all of its stores, and the vast majority of stores are in the United States. American Eagle also has an online business that ships worldwide. The company's primary brand, American Eagle Outfitters, sells casual apparel and accessories that target 15- to 25-year-old men and women. Its Aerie brand sells intimates and personal-care products for women. Women's items comprise the majority of the company's sales. American Eagle designs its own merchandise and sources its production from third-party manufacturers that are mostly located outside of North America.