Pyxis Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.45% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $6,635,000 decreased by 1.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pyxis Tankers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2161144&sessionid=1&key=DD57F37555D56EAA63950E8ABED821B7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $1.80

Company's 52-week low was at $0.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.49%

Company Description

Pyxis Tankers Inc is a United States-based international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet which comprises of double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.