Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pyxis Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.45% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $6,635,000 decreased by 1.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pyxis Tankers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2161144&sessionid=1&key=DD57F37555D56EAA63950E8ABED821B7&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $1.80

Company's 52-week low was at $0.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.49%

Company Description

Pyxis Tankers Inc is a United States-based international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet which comprises of double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

 

Related Articles (PXS)

16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com