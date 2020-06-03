Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Canada Goose Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 7:10am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) moved higher by 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 228.57% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $105,111,000 declined by 9.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $50,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Canada Goose Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com%2Fnews-results-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx%3Fsection%3Devents&eventid=2156769&sessionid=1&key=C4DD8742F7A85892489BFA70ECF490AC&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.92

52-week low: $12.94

Price action over last quarter: down 29.26%

Company Overview

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company which designs, manufactures, distributes and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. Its products are sold through select outdoor, luxury and online retailers and distributors. The company operates its business through two business segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC). Through its wholesale segment, the company sells to retail partners and distributors in countries. The company's Direct to Consumer segment is comprised of sales through its e-commerce sites and retail stores. It generates maximum revenue from the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States and Rest of World.

 

Related Articles (GOOS)

Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2020
BofA Downgrades Canada Goose On Projected Revenue Decline
17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Buy Nike, Sell Under Armour: A Dozen Consumer Lifestyle Brand Calls From BTIG
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com