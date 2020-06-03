Recap: Canada Goose Q4 Earnings

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) moved higher by 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 228.57% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $105,111,000 declined by 9.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $50,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Canada Goose Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com%2Fnews-results-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx%3Fsection%3Devents&eventid=2156769&sessionid=1&key=C4DD8742F7A85892489BFA70ECF490AC®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.92

52-week low: $12.94

Price action over last quarter: down 29.26%

Company Overview

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company which designs, manufactures, distributes and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. Its products are sold through select outdoor, luxury and online retailers and distributors. The company operates its business through two business segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC). Through its wholesale segment, the company sells to retail partners and distributors in countries. The company's Direct to Consumer segment is comprised of sales through its e-commerce sites and retail stores. It generates maximum revenue from the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States and Rest of World.