Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 4:48am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Campbell Soup Inc. (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.75 million.
  • Cinemark Hldgs Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $556.57 million.
  • Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $323.54 million.
  • Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.96 million.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.43 million.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $381.30 million.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $835.14 million.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $204.62 million.
  • Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $116.95 million.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.83 million.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.29 million.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $99.20 million.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.43 million.

