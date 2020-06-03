Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Campbell Soup Inc. (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.75 million.
- Cinemark Hldgs Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $556.57 million.
- Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $323.54 million.
- Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.96 million.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.43 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $381.30 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $835.14 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $204.62 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $116.95 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.83 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.29 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $99.20 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.43 million.
