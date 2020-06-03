6 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.8% to $52.95 in after-hours trading.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft's total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month. The company also said it expects adjusted EBITDA loss to not exceed $325 million if daily volumes in June remain at a similar level versus May. Lyft shares gained 4.7% to $33.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.75 million in the recent quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares slipped 0.4% to $10.25 in after-hours trading.

