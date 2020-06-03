Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 4:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.8% to $52.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft’s total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month. The company also said it expects adjusted EBITDA loss to not exceed $325 million if daily volumes in June remain at a similar level versus May. Lyft shares gained 4.7% to $33.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.75 million in the recent quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares slipped 0.4% to $10.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Zoom Video shares rose 0.7% to $209.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) to post a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share on revenue of $381.30 million after the closing bell. Fossil shares fell 1.8% to $3.37 in after-hours trading.
  • Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) reported a $500 million offering of common stock. Reinsurance Group shares dropped 11.1% to $83.85 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

