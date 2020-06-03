6 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.8% to $52.95 in after-hours trading.
- Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft’s total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month. The company also said it expects adjusted EBITDA loss to not exceed $325 million if daily volumes in June remain at a similar level versus May. Lyft shares gained 4.7% to $33.17 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.75 million in the recent quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares slipped 0.4% to $10.25 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Zoom Video shares rose 0.7% to $209.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) to post a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share on revenue of $381.30 million after the closing bell. Fossil shares fell 1.8% to $3.37 in after-hours trading.
- Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) reported a $500 million offering of common stock. Reinsurance Group shares dropped 11.1% to $83.85 in the after-hours trading session.
