Ambarella: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $54,645,000 higher by 15.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Ambarella hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/izki6qxz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $73.59

52-week low: $36.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.34%

Company Profile

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.