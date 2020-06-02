Market Overview

Recap: Lands' End Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2020 6:51am   Comments
Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 204.76% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $217,008,000 decreased by 17.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $217,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lands' End hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6uvpgnvi

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.39

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.97%

Company Description

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through three segments: eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia and other areas.

 

