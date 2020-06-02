Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1137.50% over the past year to ($0.83), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $46,624,000 declined by 44.73% year over year, which may not compare to the estimate of $81,380,000.

Outlook

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh27a474

Technicals

52-week high: $6.29

52-week low: $1.01

Price action over last quarter: down 9.16%

Company Overview

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.