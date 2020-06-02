Seadrill: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) fell 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.88% year over year to ($3.33), which missed the estimate of ($2.15).

Revenue of $321,000,000 higher by 6.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,430,000.

Outlook

Seadrill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 02, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sdrl/mediaframe/37987/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $5.00

52-week low: $0.38

Price action over last quarter: down 58.16%

Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd provides drilling and well services to the offshore industry. The company has three reportable segments. Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. Its Jack-up rigs segment relates to operations in harsh and benign environments. Others segment include management services to third parties and related parties. It generates maximum revenue from the Floaters segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Norway and also has a presence in Nigeria, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United States, Angola, and Other countries.