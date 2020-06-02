Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2020 6:03am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, after posting a rise in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), Donaldson Inc. (NYSE: DCI) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,811,270 with around 105,140 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 423,180 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 526,440 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 133 points to 25,596 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 13.75 points to 3,067.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 49.75 points to 9,644.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.6% to trade at $39.30 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.3% to trade at $36.25 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 2.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.5%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.8%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.9% and German DAX 30 gained 3.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $7 to $2.

Iterum Therapeutics shares rose 10.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is looking to acquire Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI), according to Bloomberg.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reduces prices on the latest iPhone models in China.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) will lay off about 1,400 employees in California, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) reported an 8 million share common stock offering.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DCI)

Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2020
Pepper Spray, Books On Racism, 'I Can't Breathe' Merchandise Are Top Sellers On Amazon As Protests Rage
6 Stocks To Watch For June 2, 2020
Apple Cuts iPhone Prices in China To Push Sales As Country Reopens Economy
Gun, Security Stocks Trade Higher After Weekend Protests Turn Violent And Destructive
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Apple Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com