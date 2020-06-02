A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, after posting a rise in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), Donaldson Inc. (NYSE: DCI) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,811,270 with around 105,140 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 423,180 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 526,440 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 133 points to 25,596 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 13.75 points to 3,067.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 49.75 points to 9,644.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.6% to trade at $39.30 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.3% to trade at $36.25 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 2.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.5%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.8%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.9% and German DAX 30 gained 3.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $7 to $2.

Iterum Therapeutics shares rose 10.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News