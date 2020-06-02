Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Donaldson Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $644.02 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $599.33 million.
- Lands' End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $217.96 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $81.38 million.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.51 million.
- Seadrill Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $267.43 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $202.04 million.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $193.32 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.31 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $165.30 million.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.45 million.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $109.26 million.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $116.11 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets