Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2020 4:56am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Donaldson Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $644.02 million.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $599.33 million.
  • Lands' End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $217.96 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $81.38 million.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.51 million.
  • Seadrill Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $267.43 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $202.04 million.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $193.32 million.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.31 million.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $165.30 million.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.45 million.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $109.26 million.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $116.11 million.

