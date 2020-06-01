Recap: Mesa Laboratories Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 26.29% over the past year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $34,208,000 up by 29.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $34,430,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mesa Laboratories hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $271.46

Company's 52-week low was at $181.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.17%

Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories Inc provides control products and services. Its Instruments division manufactures quality-control instruments and disposable products for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, air sampling, and semiconductor industries. The Sterilization and disinfection control division provides testing services, as well as biological and chemical indicators used to assess the efficacy of sterilization and disinfection processes. The Cold chain monitoring division designs, develops and markets systems used to monitor environmental parameters, such as temperature and humidity. The Cold chain packaging division monitors the parameters of products in a cold chain and provides packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products.