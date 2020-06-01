Recap: Thermon Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 96.88% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $88,371,000 declined by 22.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $87,970,000.

Outlook

Thermon Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/thr/mediaframe/38369/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $27.73

Company's 52-week low was at $12.62

Price action over last quarter: down 23.63%

Company Overview

Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio comprises electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It also provides turnkey services and design and engineering services. The company's customers include large engineering, procurement, and construction companies; oil and gas companies; commercial subcontractors; electrical component distributors; and others. The company has a presence, with the United States, Canada, and Europe being its top three markets and contributing the majority of its sales.