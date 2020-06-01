Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 286.67% over the past year to ($0.56), which may not compared to the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $29,100,000 declined by 14.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $29,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Sterling Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.55

52-week low: $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 62.79%

Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp Inc is a provider of banking solutions. Product and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. The bank through its subsidiaries offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit. Additionally, it also operates commercial and construction lending businesses. The other consumer services comprise of small loans, including automobile, marine, personal loans and credit cards.

 

Related Articles (SBT)

108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 350 Points; CNX Midstream Partners Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Slides 28%; Avadel Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Deutsche Bank Projects To Report Strong Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com