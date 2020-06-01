Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 286.67% over the past year to ($0.56), which may not compared to the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $29,100,000 declined by 14.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $29,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Sterling Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.55

52-week low: $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 62.79%

Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp Inc is a provider of banking solutions. Product and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. The bank through its subsidiaries offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit. Additionally, it also operates commercial and construction lending businesses. The other consumer services comprise of small loans, including automobile, marine, personal loans and credit cards.