A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Weekend of Violent Protests; Manufacturing Data In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, after posting strong gains for the month of May. Investors also assessed violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The manufacturing PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for May and data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,790,190 with around 104,380 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 405,840 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 514,840 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 31 points to 25,347 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 6 points to 3,036.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 38 points to 9,522.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $37.56 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1% to trade at $35.15 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.9%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.84%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 3.36%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.21% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.8%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at ScotiaBank downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $25 to $16.

Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1.2% to $13.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News