Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 4:31am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million before the opening bell. Autohome shares gained 1.5% to $78.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), late Saturday, announced plans to shutter 175 stores and reduce hours at a few others until further notice following the protests organized in the wake of George Floyd's death. Target shares slipped 0.2% to $122.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $771.59 million in the latest quarter. EnerSys will release earnings after the markets close. EnerSys shares rose 1.1% to $64.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled over 20% on Friday after reporting Q4 results. Canopy Growth posted a Q4 loss of C$3.72 per share, versus a year-ago loss of C$1.10 per share. Canopy Growth shares dipped 20.1% to close at $17.37 on Friday, but rose 1.3% to $17.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) issued a disappointing update concerning its Phase 3 early breast cancer Palbociclib Collaborative Adjuvant Study trial results. The Austrian Breast and Colorectal Cancer study group and the Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, reported that following an analysis, the independent data monitoring committee of the PALLAS study determined the trial is unlikely to show significant improvement in the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival. Pfizer shares dropped 6.1% to $35.85 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ATHM)

Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: A Mixed Bag Leads Marijuana Stocks To Underperform
How To Raise Real Money For Your Cannabis Company Without Leaving Your Home
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Disney, Netflix And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Crude Oil Surges Over 5%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com