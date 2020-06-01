5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million before the opening bell. Autohome shares gained 1.5% to $78.10 in after-hours trading.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), late Saturday, announced plans to shutter 175 stores and reduce hours at a few others until further notice following the protests organized in the wake of George Floyd's death. Target shares slipped 0.2% to $122.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $771.59 million in the latest quarter. EnerSys will release earnings after the markets close. EnerSys shares rose 1.1% to $64.00 in after-hours trading.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled over 20% on Friday after reporting Q4 results. Canopy Growth posted a Q4 loss of C$3.72 per share, versus a year-ago loss of C$1.10 per share. Canopy Growth shares dipped 20.1% to close at $17.37 on Friday, but rose 1.3% to $17.59 in after-hours trading.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) issued a disappointing update concerning its Phase 3 early breast cancer Palbociclib Collaborative Adjuvant Study trial results. The Austrian Breast and Colorectal Cancer study group and the Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, reported that following an analysis, the independent data monitoring committee of the PALLAS study determined the trial is unlikely to show significant improvement in the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival. Pfizer shares dropped 6.1% to $35.85 in the after-hours trading session.
