5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million before the opening bell. Autohome shares gained 1.5% to $78.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ATHM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million before the opening bell. Autohome shares gained 1.5% to $78.10 in after-hours trading. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), late Saturday, announced plans to shutter 175 stores and reduce hours at a few others until further notice following the protests organized in the wake of George Floyd's death. Target shares slipped 0.2% to $122.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: TGT), late Saturday, announced plans to shutter 175 stores and reduce hours at a few others until further notice following the protests organized in the wake of George Floyd's death. Target shares slipped 0.2% to $122.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $771.59 million in the latest quarter. EnerSys will release earnings after the markets close. EnerSys shares rose 1.1% to $64.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor