Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $934.97 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $771.59 million.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $309.56 million.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.82 million.
- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.63 million.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.86 million.
