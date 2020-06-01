Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $220.07 million.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
  • Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $934.97 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $771.59 million.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $309.56 million.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.82 million.
  • Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.63 million.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.86 million.

