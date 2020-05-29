Market Overview

Why Ollie's Bargain's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 10:54am   Comments
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company reported better-than expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Ollie's reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $349.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $315.02 million.

KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $80 to $100 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the U.S.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares were trading up 5.51% at $92.64 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.80 and a 52-week low of $28.83.

