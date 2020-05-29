Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Circor International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) fell by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.37% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $192,213,000 decreased by 28.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $191,610,000.

Guidance

Circor International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Circor International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xtash3gd

Technicals

52-week high: $47.80

Company's 52-week low was at $8.00

Price action over last quarter: down 56.45%

Company Overview

Circor International Inc designs manufacture and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. It markets its products to industrial, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. The company has three reportable business segments namely: Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. It derives most of its revenues from the Industrial segment.

 

Related Articles (CIR)

Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2020
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; L Brands Shares Spike Higher
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com