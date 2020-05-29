Circor International: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) fell by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 47.37% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.45.
Revenue of $192,213,000 decreased by 28.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $191,610,000.
Guidance
Circor International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Circor International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 29, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xtash3gd
Technicals
52-week high: $47.80
Company's 52-week low was at $8.00
Price action over last quarter: down 56.45%
Company Overview
Circor International Inc designs manufacture and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. It markets its products to industrial, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. The company has three reportable business segments namely: Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. It derives most of its revenues from the Industrial segment.