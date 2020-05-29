Big Lots: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) rose 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.96% year over year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $1,439,000,000 up by 11.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The company expects Q2 EPS of 65 cents to 80 cents.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/big/mediaframe/38255/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.10

52-week low: $10.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 144.78%

Company Profile

Big Lots Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.