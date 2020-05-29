6 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company’s e-commerce sales jumped 64.5% during the quarter. Costco shares fell 2.2% to $302.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 6% to close at $36.68 on Thursday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter and FY21. salesforce.com shares dropped 3.5% to $174.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Marvell shares gained 4% to $31.16 in the pre-market trading session.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) disclosed a proposed offering of common stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 14.6% to $2.39 in the pre-market trading session.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Dell shares surged 5.9% to $48.25 in pre-market trading.
