6 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company’s e-commerce sales jumped 64.5% during the quarter. Costco shares fell 2.2% to $302.80 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company’s e-commerce sales jumped 64.5% during the quarter. Costco shares fell 2.2% to $302.80 in the pre-market trading session. Wall Street expects Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 6% to close at $36.68 on Thursday.

(NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 6% to close at $36.68 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter and FY21. salesforce.com shares dropped 3.5% to $174.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor