Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 4:57am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company’s e-commerce sales jumped 64.5% during the quarter. Costco shares fell 2.2% to $302.80 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 6% to close at $36.68 on Thursday.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter and FY21. salesforce.com shares dropped 3.5% to $174.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Marvell shares gained 4% to $31.16 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) disclosed a proposed offering of common stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 14.6% to $2.39 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Dell shares surged 5.9% to $48.25 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + BIG)

Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2020
Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, E-Commerce Up 64.5%
Earnings Results Show Discount Retailers Have An Edge In The COVID-19 Era
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Costco Earnings On Tap After Close As Investors Mull Strong Toll Brothers Results
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com