Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 4:35am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Circor International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $191.61 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32 million.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Hitachi Inc. (OTC: HTHIY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.00 billion.
  • EHang Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

