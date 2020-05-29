Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Circor International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $191.61 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Hitachi Inc. (OTC: HTHIY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.00 billion.
- EHang Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
