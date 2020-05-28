Market Overview

Recap: VMware Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020
Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) rose 6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.15% over the past year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $2,734,000,000 higher by 20.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,650,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7yncaqjf

Price Action

52-week high: $201.57

52-week low: $86.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.19%

Company Description

VMware, a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell, is an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.

Posted-In: Earnings News

