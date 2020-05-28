Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) rose 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.52% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $349,363,000 up by 7.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $315,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/np9uj2ii

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $103.03

52-week low: $28.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 126.41%

Company Overview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.