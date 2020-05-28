Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) rose 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.52% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $349,363,000 up by 7.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $315,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/np9uj2ii

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $103.03

52-week low: $28.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 126.41%

Company Overview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLLI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com