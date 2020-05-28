Market Overview

Recap: Ulta Beauty Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) decreased 3.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 134.09% over the past year to ($1.05), which missed the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $1,173,200,000 declined by 32.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Guidance

Ulta Beauty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/icf9z6vx

Price Action

52-week high: $368.83

52-week low was at $124.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.22%

Company Profile

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the United States with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup (about 50% of sales), fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

