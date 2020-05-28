Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) fell 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 534.48% over the past year to ($1.84), which missed the estimate of ($1.26).

Revenue of $485,359,000 decreased by 33.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $536,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Abercrombie & Fitch hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Abercrombie & Fitch hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ckdoqey2

Technicals

52-week high: $25.74

52-week low: $7.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.54%

Company Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.