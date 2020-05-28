Recap: Sanderson Farms Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 84.70% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $844,711,000 decreased by 0.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $890,610,000.

Guidance

Sanderson Farms hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sanderson Farms hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mgdks3nd

Technicals

52-week high: $179.45

Company's 52-week low was at $102.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.48%

Company Description

Sanderson Farms is the third- largest dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States, with 85%-95% of sales made to domestic customers in recent years. The company's product portfolio consists of tray pack and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers.