Recap: Dollar General Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.97% over the past year to $2.56, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Revenue of $8,448,000,000 up by 27.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Dollar General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dollar General hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20200528/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $187.20

52-week low: $118.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.25%

Company Description

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 16,000 stores in 45 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2019, 78% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 6% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 4% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at $5 or less, mostly using an everyday-low-price strategy.