Canadian Imperial Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 68.61% over the past year to $0.70, which may not compare to the estimate of $2.27.
Revenue of $3,415,000,000 decreased by 0.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,510,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Canadian Imperial Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 28, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxb6xum7
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $87.62
Company's 52-week low was at $46.45
Price action over last quarter: down 14.44%
Company Description
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada's fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.