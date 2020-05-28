Hamilton Lane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.89% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $76,932,000 rose by 14.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $71,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.hamiltonlane.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161378&sessionid=1&key=19BF3A85040BE7D4FD61476172F607D2®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $74.01

52-week low: $36.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%

Company Overview

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital.