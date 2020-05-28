Hamilton Lane: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 63.89% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.49.
Revenue of $76,932,000 rose by 14.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $71,060,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 28, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.hamiltonlane.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161378&sessionid=1&key=19BF3A85040BE7D4FD61476172F607D2®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $74.01
52-week low: $36.27
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%
Company Overview
Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital.