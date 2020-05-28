Market Overview

Recap: Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

May 28, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.77% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $6,287,000,000 higher by 8.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,110,000,000.

Guidance

Dollar Tree hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wcqzm8wj

Technicals

52-week high: $119.71

Company's 52-week low was at $60.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.08%

Company Overview

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,500 shops under its namesake banner and more than 7,700 Family Dollar units. The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2019 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal merchandise. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 77% of fiscal 2019 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 8% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.

 

