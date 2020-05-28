Recap: Burlington Stores Q1 Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 257.94% over the past year to ($1.99), which missed the estimate of ($1.03).

Revenue of $801,523,000 decreased by 50.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $956,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Burlington Stores hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Burlington Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/njq55s4y

Price Action

52-week high: $250.89

Company's 52-week low was at $105.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.44%

Company Overview

The third- largest American off-price apparel and home fashion retail firm, with 727 stores as of the end of fiscal 2019, Burlington Stores offers an assortment of products from over 5,000 brands through an everyday low price approach that undercuts conventional retailers' regular prices by up to 60%. The company focuses on providing a treasure hunt experience, with a quickly changing array of merchandise in a relatively low-frills shopping environment. In fiscal 2019, 22% of sales came from women's ready-to-wear apparel, 22% from accessories and footwear, 20% from menswear, 16% from youth apparel and baby, 15% from home décor, and 5% from coats. All sales come from the United States.