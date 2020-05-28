Recap: Tech Data Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.82% year over year to $2.22, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $8,175,000,000 declined by 2.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,890,000,000.

Guidance

Tech Data hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $151.47

52-week low: $80.20

Price action over last quarter: down 3.03%

Company Profile

Tech Data Corp is a wholesale distributor of technology products. It acts as an intermediary in the technology supply chain by bringing products from technology vendors to market and providing customers with logistics capabilities. The firm's customers include value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Nearly half of its product mix is broadline products including notebooks, desktops, and printers; the rest includes data center, software, mobility, and consumer electronics products. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas and the rest from Europe.