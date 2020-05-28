Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020 6:20am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade, following a strong rise in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results Dollar General Inc. (NYSE: DG), Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Abercrombie & Fitch Inc. (NYSE: ANF), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). Data on durable goods orders for April, Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,699,930 with around 100,440 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 379,050 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 411,820 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 64 points to 25,598 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 3.90 points to 3,031.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 51.5 points to 9,381.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.6% to trade at $34.88 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.1% to trade at $32.13 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.7% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.5%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.32%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.72%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.9%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $107 to $105.

Disney shares fell 0.4% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + ANF)

7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2020
Costco Reports Tomorrow As Investors Examine Ralph Lauren, Toll Brothers Today
Stocks To Watch This Week
Biotech Shares In Focus As Encouraging Vaccine News Leads Broad Market Rally
Moderna, NVIDIA, Deere Form Bright Spots Amid Worries Over U.S.-China Relationship
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com