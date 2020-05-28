7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 3.8% to close at $187.20 on Wednesday.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $16.04 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.04 per share on revenue of $37.52 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $305.75 in pre-market trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. NetApp shares declined 2.8% to $45.01 in the pre-market trading session.

