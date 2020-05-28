Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020 4:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 3.8% to close at $187.20 on Wednesday.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $16.04 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.04 per share on revenue of $37.52 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $305.75 in pre-market trading.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. NetApp shares declined 2.8% to $45.01 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the closing bell, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion. Dell shares rose 2.6% to close at $45.57 on Wednesday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) reported a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares dipped 12.4% to $33.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 2.1% to $89.40 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

