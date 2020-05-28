7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 3.8% to close at $187.20 on Wednesday.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $16.04 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.04 per share on revenue of $37.52 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $305.75 in pre-market trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. NetApp shares declined 2.8% to $45.01 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion. Dell shares rose 2.6% to close at $45.57 on Wednesday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) reported a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares dipped 12.4% to $33.35 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 2.1% to $89.40 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas