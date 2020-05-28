Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Inc. (NYSE: DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
- Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
- Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $956.42 million.
- Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $890.61 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Inc. (NYSE: ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $536.99 million.
- Steven Madden Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $356.34 million.
- Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $660.10 million.
- Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ: HLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $71.06 million.
- KNOT Offshore Partners Inc. (NYSE: KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $70.10 million.
- MiX Telematics Inc. (NYSE: MIXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.29 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $493.94 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $251.05 million.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $234.10 million.
- Golar LNG Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $139.05 million.
- Target Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: TH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.03 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $792.65 million.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc. (NYSE: LL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $272.21 million.
- Golar LNG Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: GMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $71.76 million.
- Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $286.10 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank Inc. (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank Inc. (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $37.52 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $315.02 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $319.99 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $580.12 million.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $490.82 million.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.30 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $171.35 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $352.26 million.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $269.39 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets