Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ralph Lauren: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 8:39am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 163.55% over the past year to ($0.68), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $1,274,000,000 declined by 15.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ralph Lauren hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ralph Lauren hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hiumob6v

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $128.29

52-week low: $59.82

Price action over last quarter: down 32.25%

Company Description

Founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances. The company's brands include Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Chaps, Double RL, and Club Monaco. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (including department stores and specialty stores), retail (including company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

 

Related Articles (RL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of HP Earnings, Beige Book Report
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2020
6 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2020
Biotech Shares In Focus As Encouraging Vaccine News Leads Broad Market Rally
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Initial Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com